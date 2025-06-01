Video: Actress alleges assault at Hyderabad club on birthday

Hyderabad: An actress’ birthday celebration at a popular club in Hyderabad took an ugly turn after a dispute with the staff.

In the incident which took place at a pub in Gachibowli, the argument allegedly escalated into an assault.

Reason behind incident

The altercation began when the club refused to allow Telugu actress Kalpika Ganesh to bring an outside cake. It sparked a heated argument.

In a viral video, the actress is seen confronting the manager who insisted that complimentary cakes were not part of their policy. Kalpika argued that other clubs in the city had accommodated such requests. It led to a tense exchange.

The situation quickly went out of control. The actress claimed that she was mistreated by the staff.

Actress refused to pay bill of birthday party at Hyderabad club

Feeling humiliated, she refused to pay the bill. She crumpled it and threw it aside in frustration.

The video also captures her emotional outburst as she accused the management of unprofessional behavior.

Police complaint filed

Following the incident that took place during birthday party at club, the actress Kalpika visited the Hyderabad’s Gachibowli police station and lodged a formal complaint.

Authorities have registered a case and are investigating the matter.

In her social media post, the actress criticized the club’s management and called them “inhumane.”

So far, the pub has not issued any official statement regarding the accusations.