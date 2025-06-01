Instagram influencer remanded over derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad

Kolkata: A city court on Saturday remanded Sharmistha Panoli, a law student and an Instagram influencer who made derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

She was arrested by Kolkata Police on charges of hurting the religious sentiments of a particular community. Later, the court sent her to 13 days of judicial custody.

Instagram influencer arrested in Gurugram

The 22-year-old Instagram influencer was arrested by Kolkata Police from Gurugram in Haryana earlier in the day and was brought back to Kolkata on transit remand. She was presented at the city court in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon, and after a detailed hearing in the matter, she was ultimately remanded to judicial custody till June 13.

An FIR was registered against her at Garden Reach Police Station on May 15, for posting an Instagram Video, where she made remarks against Prophet Muhammad that had hurt the religious sentiments.

Tendered apology over remarks against prophet Muhammad

In the face of strong criticisms, the Instagram influencer deleted that video and also tendered a public apology in the matter. However, based on the FIR registered, the police first sent her a notice, which failed since she had gone into hiding at Gurugram by then.

Thereafter, an arrest warrant was issued against her, and finally, she was arrested in Gurugram. Panoli is studying law at Pune.

As she was presented at the city court on Saturday, the public prosecutor demanded her police custody. “It is important for the police to know with what intention she made such a social media post. So she needs to be interrogated in police custody. It is necessary to know whether there were others behind her caution,” the public prosecutor argued.

However, the Instagram influencer’s counsel pleaded for her bail under any condition. “My client had already apologised for her comments. Even after that, she is receiving threatening calls. She is a law student. The police have already seized her laptop and mobile phone. Her statements have been recorded, so she should be granted bail under any circumstances. My client will cooperate in the investigation process,” argued her counsel.

However, finally, she was remanded to judicial custody till June 13.

