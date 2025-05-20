Video: Asaduddin Owaisi demands action against girl for remarks against prophet

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has demanded legal action against a girl for making remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

In a viral video, the girl was seen making controversial comments against the prophet.

“Legal action must be taken,” demands Asaduddin Owaisi

Addressing a public gathering, the Hyderabad MP said when AIMIM leader Waris Pathan and others raised the matter, the girl said that she made the remarks after a Pakistani abused her.

He demanded that the Maharashtra government must take legal action against the girl for the remarks against the prophet.

“No Muslim will tolerate,” says Waris Pathan

Earlier, Waris Pathan took to social media platform ‘X’ to condemn the girl’s statements.

Sharing the girl’s video, he wrote, “This person @Sharmishta__19 has used very abusive words about our Prophet (PBUH) which no Muslim will tolerate.”

Tagging the office of the Union Home Minister, Waris Pathan accused her of spreading hatred and demanded action against the girl.