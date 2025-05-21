FIR against Pune student after derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad

The Maharashtra police, on Tuesday, May 20, lodged an FIR against Pune student, Sharmishta, who allegedly posted objectionable and Islamophobic remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

She has been booked under sections 196 (promoting hatred or enmity between religious communities), 299 (deliberate and malicious act, intended to outrage religious feelings) and 353 (public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyay Samithi (BNS).

Sharmishta, who studies law at the Symbiosis College, insulted and demeaned Islam on her X account, Sharmishta__19, on May 14. Her post, which has since been deleted, contained disparaging words about the religion and Prophet Muhammad.

The post went massively viral, evoking strong condemnation from the Muslim community. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan demanded immediate action against her and said, “No Muslim will tolerate abusive words about our Prophet.”

The following day, Sharmista issued an “unconditional apology” stating, “Whatever was put are my personal feelings and I never intentionally wanted to hurt anybody. So if anybody is hurt, I’m sorry for the same. I expect co-operation and understanding. Henceforth, I will be cautious in my public post. Again please accept my apologies.”

I do hereby tender my UNCONDITIONAL APOLOGY whatever was put are my personal feelings and i never intentionally wanted to hurt anybody so if anybody is hurt I’m sorry for the same. I expect co-operation and understanding. Henceforth, i will be cautious in my public post. Again… — Sharmishta (@Sharmishta__19) May 15, 2025

Further investigations are underway.