Size of flats dips amid rise in housing prices in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The average size of flats has dipped in Hyderabad amid a rise in housing prices in the city.

According to a report by real estate consulting firm Anarock, the average flat size declined by 9 percent, dropping from 2,299 square feet in 2023 to 2,103 square feet in 2024.

Size of flats in Hyderabad rose over 6 years despite hike in housing prices

Although there was a decline in 2024, the six-year trend indicates an increase in flat sizes in Hyderabad.

The average flat size rose by 24 percent, from 1,700 square feet in 2019 to 2,103 square feet in 2024.

NCR sees 29 pc jump in flat sizes

Meanwhile, the average flat sizes in the top seven Indian cities rose by 8 percent annually in 2024, increasing from 1,420 square feet in 2023 to 1,540 square feet in 2024.

The National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed the steepest rise, with a 29 percent jump—from 1,890 square feet in 2023 to 2,435 square feet in 2024—largely driven by an increase in luxury housing supply.

In 2019, the average flat size in these cities was 1,145 square feet, marking a significant 34 percent increase over six years.

According to Anuj Puri, Chairman of Anarock Group, this surge is primarily due to the higher supply of new luxury housing in the NCR over the last year. Of the total 36,735 units launched in 2023, the luxury segment accounted for 40 percent. In 2024, this share rose to 70 percent of the 53,000 units launched in the NCR.

Following are the current flat sizes in Hyderabad and other cities.