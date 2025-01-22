‘Repatriate body from US’, says deceased Hyderabad student’s kin

Hyderabad: The family members of a Hyderabad student, Ravi Teja, who was shot dead in the United States (US) have urged for the repatriation of his body.

His grieving father K. Chandramouli has appealed to the Indian government to expedite the repatriation of his son’s mortal remains for last rites in India.

“I request the government to bring my son’s body back to India. Embassy officials informed me that I might receive updates by Friday or Saturday,” he said.

Student, victim of open fire in US, hails from Hyderabad’s Green Hills Colony

Ravi Teja hailed from Green Hills Colony, Road Number 2, which falls under the jurisdiction of Chaitanyapuri Police Station in Hyderabad.

In March 2022, he moved to the US to pursue a Master’s degree.

This week, he was shot dead in an open fire in New Haven, Connecticut.

Indian girl killed in Texas Mall shooting

This is not the first time a student from Hyderabad has died in an open fire in the US.

Earlier, a girl from Hyderabad Aishwarya Thatikonda was killed in the Texas mall shooting.

Aishwarya was one of nine people who lost their lives in the tragic incident at the Allen Premium Outlets Mall in Texas.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been at least 198 mass shootings in 2023 alone. It highlights the growing concern and the need for immediate action to prevent such incidents in the future.