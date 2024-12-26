Real estate in Hyderabad sees spike in housing prices in 2024

Hyderabad: The real estate market in Hyderabad witnessed a significant spike in housing prices in 2024.

According to a report by the real estate services company ANAROCK, prices jumped by 27 percent.

In Q4 2024, the city-level price reached Rs 7,300 per square foot, up from Rs 5,750 in Q4 2023.

Across the top seven cities—NCR, MMR, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata—housing prices rose between 13-30 percent on an annual basis.

The highest surge was recorded in NCR, which saw a 30 percent jump in housing prices from Q4 2023 to Q4 2024.

The rise is attributed to increased input costs and strong homebuyer demand.

Following are the housing prices in Hyderabad and other cities

Name of cities Q4-2024 (Rs per sq.ft.) Q4-2023 (Rs per sq.ft.) Percent change (Q4- 2023 vs Q4- 2024) NCR 7,550 5,800 30 MMR 16,600 13,700 21 Bangalore 8,380 6,550 28 Pune 7,720 6,750 14 Hyderabad 7,300 5,750 27 Chennai 6,790 5,950 14 Kolkata 5,820 5,150 13 Total 8,590 7,080 21 Source: ANAROCK Research

Sales value

As per the report, the overall sales value of housing units saw a 16 percent yearly jump in 2024—from approximately Rs 4.88 lakh crore in 2023 to about Rs 5.68 lakh crore in 2024.

Although the sales value increased, sales units declined from 4,76,530 units in 2023 to 4,59,650 units in 2024.

Following are the city-wise housing sales

Name of cities Q4-2024 (in units) Q4-2023 (in units) Percent change (Q4- 2023 vs Q4- 2024) NCR 61,900 65,625 -6 MMR 1,55,335 1,53,870 1 Bangalore 65,230 63,980 2 Pune 81,090 86,680 -6 Hyderabad 58,540 61,715 -5 Chennai 19,220 21,630 -11 Kolkata 18,335 23,030 -20 Total 4,59,650 4,76,530 4 Source: ANAROCK Research

“Compared to 2023, 2024 saw a 21 percent rise in the average price in the top seven cities. Average residential price hikes will stabilize in the coming year, though there will be steady growth amid increased input costs and high demand,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Group.

Puri added that 2025 will also see generous new supply infusions by listed developers, who have significant inventory lined up.

The real estate in Hyderabad and other cities saw an exponential rise in the demand for luxury housing and new supply in 2024 as homebuyers continued the post-pandemic trend of opting for bigger, better homes by branded developers.

New launches in real estate in Hyderabad, other cities

The overall new launches in the top seven cities declined by seven percent—from 4,45,770 in 2023 to 4,12,520 in 2024.

A sharp dip in new supply was witnessed in Pune, while the highest rise was recorded in NCR.

In Hyderabad, new supply also dipped by 24 percent.

Following is the city-wise supply