Housing prices surge in Hyderabad – Know which part of city sees highest rise

Hyderabad: The real estate market in Hyderabad has been witnessing a significant surge in housing prices over the past few years.

As per the latest report by CREDAI-Colliers-Liases Foras Housing Price Tracker, the housing prices in Hyderabad have been consistently rising for the last 9 quarters. The housing prices in Hyderabad have surged by 13 percent year-on-year (YoY).

Among various regions in Hyderabad, Central Hyderabad has witnessed the highest rise in prices, with an impressive 55 percent YoY increase. This surge in prices can be attributed to several factors, including the area’s proximity to major commercial hubs, improved infrastructure, and availability of amenities.

Central Hyderabad includes Himayat Nagar, Somajiguda, Begumpet, and Ameerpet.

When compared to pre-pandemic levels, housing prices in Hyderabad have experienced a surge of 46 percent.

The report highlights that the prices of 4BHK units in Hyderabad saw the highest increase, recording a 23 percent YoY rise. This is followed by 1BHK units, which also witnessed a notable increase in prices.

However, Hyderabad is also seeing a surge in unsold inventory which jumped a 38 percent YoY increase. The number is the highest among the top eight cities in India, including Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Delhi NCR, Pune, and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The spike in unsold inventory can be primarily attributed to a spurt in new project launches, particularly in the Northwest and Southwest regions of Hyderabad.

Though the housing market in Hyderabad is seeing remarkable growth, with housing prices on the rise, the city also faces a challenge of mounting unsold inventory.