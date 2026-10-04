Family of five, another person embrace Hinduism in Uttar Pradesh

"We took this decision with our own free will. We feel a sense of respect, compassion and peace towards Sanata Dharma," the family said.

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Family members embracing Hinduism during a ceremony in Uttar Pradesh, India.

Uttar Pradesh: In Uttar Pradesh, six Muslims – a family of five and one individual – willingly embraced Hinduism, adopting new names and identities.

Mahid and his wife Sabina Bibi are now Mohit and Khushi. “We took this decision with our own free will. We feel a sense of respect, compassion and peace towards Sanata Dharma,” he said.

Their two sons were given the names Roshan and Rohan, while their daughter was named Ananya. The family reside in Pilibhit district.

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Ibrahim is now Virat Pundir. He hails from Saharanpur.

The religious conversion took place at the holy ghats of Chandighat in Haridwar. All six people took a dip in the Ganges River, followed by Hindu rituals amid Vedic chants.

Teerth Seva Nyas conducted the ceremony under the guidance of its president, Teerthacharya Sant Ram Vishal Das Maharaj. “Our objective is to strengthen awareness of religion, values and service in society,” he said, adding that traditions such as the Ganga, yagna, religious rituals and family values had an important place in Sanatan tradition.

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