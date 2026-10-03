‘Scholar’ Mohammed Faiz uses sexually implicit words for Neha Bora

New Delhi: Mohammed Faiz Khan, who is often introduced as an Islamic scholar by the mainstream media, has used sexually implicit words for All India Student Association (AISA) president Neha Bora, a strong, vocal critic of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Bharatiya Janata Party-led governments, both at the Centre and in states.

Khan used distasteful words against Bora, calling her a maada (which loosely translates to female) who attracts male species.

“Neha Bora ladki nahi hai, stree nahi hai. Woh maada hai (Neha Bora is not a woman or a girl; she is a female who pines for male attention),” he says.

Explaining what a maada and stree are, Khan continues his diarrhoea of words: Stree ek maa hothi hai, ek behen hothi hai, ek khaala bhi hothi hai, beti bhi hothi hai, sab roop pe hothi hai (A woman can be a mother, sister, aunt and daughter. She has many avatars).

“Maada stree nahi hai. Maada ka kaam keval nar ko akarshith karna hai. Neha Bora ek maada hai (Maada is not a woman). Her sole purpose is to attract the male, and Neha Bora is a maada).

The man wearing a skullcap is a member of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, the RSS-linked organisation founded by Indresh Kumar. Look at how he is sexualising Neha Bora.

Several Godi anchors regularly invite him onto TV debates as a “Muslim scholar.” Shameful. pic.twitter.com/LBBXAdIZSd — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) October 3, 2026

He described the young student leader’s call for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and accountability by the Narendra Modi-led Union government as ‘antics’.

Bora was detained on Saturday, October 3, by the Delhi Police at the Jantar Mantar protest site. The All India Students’ Association also posted an ‘advisory’ for the Delhi Police which read, “If you’re doing your duty, wear your nameplate and own your actions. If you believe vote chori is unjust, let citizens raise their voices peacefully without being silenced, detained or intimidated.”

About Islamic scholar Mohammed Faiz Khan

Mohammed Faiz Khan with Rubika Liyaquat, Navika Kumar and Sudhir Chaudhary

Khan goes by the Instagram username faizkhan10july with 180K followers, a majority of whom are Hindutva supporters. His profile says: Faiz for world peace, DM for Collaboration and Promotion.

He also runs a YouTube channel and has nearly 40K subscribers.

His videos discuss what he describes as an anti-Muslim narrative being propagated in India to create communal tensions, while dismissing incidents of mob lynchings, targeted hate crimes against Muslims and hate speech by Hindutva and BJP leaders.

He is also a member of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).