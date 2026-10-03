Anti-CEC stir: Delhi Police rounds up protesters on Day 2

New Delhi: Delhi Police got cracking yet again as protesters gathered near Jantar Mantar for a second day on Saturday, October 3, seeking the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

This comes amid Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder-convenor Abhijeet Dipke’s call for an agitation in Delhi on October 10 if the CEC does not step down.

The Delhi protesters have responded to All India Students’ Association (AISA) national president Neha Bora’s call to return to Jantar Mantar. Bora was among those detained on Friday. On Saturday, senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Prashant Bhushan and political activist Yogendra Yadav also joined Bora in the march towards the protest site.

Police began detaining protesters as they gathered near the protest site, with security personnel deployed at multiple points and barricades placed on roads leading towards Jantar Mantar.

Delhi Police had shared a post on X stating that no protest has been authorised to take place on the day and that Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been imposed. “Violation will invite legal action as per law,” it said.

🔶 PUBLIC NOTICE | NEW DELHI DISTRICT



Section 163 of BNSS, 2023 is in force in New Delhi District to ensure public safety, public order and smooth traffic movement.



🔸 Unauthorised gatherings, public speeches, shouting of slogans, processions, demonstrations, dharnas and other… — DCP New Delhi (@DCPNewDelhi) October 3, 2026

According to Bar and Bench, the IYC has moved the Delhi High Court, challenging the Delhi Police’s refusal to permit it to hold a demonstration against the CEC. IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib has filed a writ petition.

Detentions continue

Sharing on X, Yadav wrote, “Jab tak Gyanesh Kumar ki chhutti nahin, tab tak hum bhi chhutti nahin lenge (We wouldn’t rest till the CEC was shown the door).”

He also shared videos of their detention.

जब तक ज्ञानेश कुमार की छुट्टी नहीं

तब तक हम भी छुट्टी नहीं लेंगे!



Gyanesh Kumar Must Go!#JantarMantarSatyagraha pic.twitter.com/pB87xXm1iV — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) October 3, 2026

AISA shared visuals and reels from the protest site, showing police rounding up protesters, saying, “Hum baar baar waapas aayenge (we will keep coming back).”

The students’ organisation also posted an ‘advisory’ for the Delhi Police which read, “If you’re doing your duty, wear your nameplate and own your actions. If you believe vote chori is unjust, let citizens raise their voices peacefully without being silenced, detained or intimidated.”

Dipke’s Oct 10 call

Addressing a protest at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on Friday, October 2, which saw a massive gathering, Dipke had warned of a Jantar Mantar 2.0, saying that the entire Gen Z of the country would descend upon Delhi if the CEC does not step down.

In a post on X, Dipke said, “If CEC Gyanesh Kumar doesn’t resign, cockroaches from across India will march to Jantar Mantar in Delhi on October 10. If the Delhi Police stops us anywhere on the way, wherever they stop us will become our Jantar Mantar.

“We will follow the path shown by Mahatma Gandhi in our fight to protect democracy and free & fair elections.”

Dipke post restricted after thanking Mamata

After his post thanking former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for extending support to their agitation was restricted on social media, Dipke said on Saturday that he would not be surprised if his X handle was taken down before October 10.

Dipke had posted on X, “Thank you @MamataOfficial ma’am for extending your support to the cockroach movement! All Indians need to come together to save democracy!”

TMC Rajya Sabha joint secretary Derek O’Brien shared the post, which was subsequently restricted by X. The post was no longer accessible, and the platform instead displayed the message, “Due to local regulations, this content is restricted on X.”

Reacting to the restriction, O’Brien said Banerjee had “come out strongly in support of Cockroach” and that Dipke had thanked her for the support. Dipke shared O’Brien’s post and said, “Won’t be surprised if the govt takes down my handle before Oct 10.”

(With PTI inputs)









