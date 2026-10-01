Customs department imposes Rs 89 crore penalty on Ranya Rao

Bengaluru: The Customs Department has imposed a penalty of Rs 89 crore on Kannada actress Ranya Rao in connection with the alleged gold smuggling case involving the illegal transportation of gold from Dubai to India. The action follows a detailed investigation into the network in which Rao was allegedly involved along with three other accused.

Customs Joint Director Sandeep has issued a 399-page detailed adjudication order and directed Ranya Rao to pay the penalty under the Customs Act. The department has also imposed penalties of more than Rs 244 crore collectively on Rao and the three other accused in the case.

According to the order, the alleged illegal transactions took place between March 7, 2024 and February 18, 2025. The investigation found that around 113 kg of gold was allegedly brought into India from Dubai through an organised network involving Rao and her associates.

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The other accused named in the case are Tarun Konduru Raju, Sahil Jain and Bharat Kumar Jain. Tarun has been fined Rs 49.51 crore, while Sahil Jain and Bharat Kumar Jain have each been fined Rs 53.06 crore. Rao has been fined Rs 89 crore, taking the combined penalty imposed on the four accused to more than Rs 244 crore.

The case came to light after Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials intercepted Rao at Kempegowda International Airport on March 3, 2025, after her arrival from Dubai. During the inspection, officials recovered 14.213 kg of gold allegedly being smuggled into the country. She was arrested and subsequently lodged in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.

The investigation later expanded into a broader alleged smuggling network. Customs and other agencies examined Rao’s repeated Dubai travel, her links with the other accused and the movement of gold and money. Investigators alleged that the accused were involved in transporting large quantities of gold into India through concealed channels.

The case also led to preventive detention proceedings under the COFEPOSA Act. Rao remained in custody for an extended period before being granted bail by the Economic Offences Court on April 22, 2026.

The latest Customs order is a major development in the case, with the department determining financial penalties based on the alleged role of each accused and the scale of the transactions. The 399-page order records the findings of the adjudication proceedings and formally communicates the penalty liability to the accused.

The case continues to have separate criminal and adjudication proceedings, and the allegations and findings remain subject to available legal remedies and further judicial scrutiny.