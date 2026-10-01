Hyderabad monsoon ends with 27 pc rainfall deficit in 2026

Hyderabad: Hyderabad recorded a 27 per cent rainfall deficit during the 2026 southwest monsoon. The city received 458.2 mm of rain between June 1 and September 30 against its normal rainfall of 627.2 mm.

Southwest monsoon in the entire Telangana ended up in the normal category. However, it recorded a 17 per cent rainfall deficit.

Sharp drop after three wet years

The 2026 monsoon was a major change from the rainfall pattern seen in Hyderabad in recent years. The city received 742.9 mm of rain in 2022, followed by 769.5 mm in 2023 and 829.1 mm in 2024. The 2024 rainfall was 34 per cent above normal.

Rainfall had also been high in 2019 and 2020. Hyderabad received 700.4 mm in 2019 and 802.7 mm in 2020.

The city recorded 562.1 mm in 2021 after which rainfall remained relatively high for the following three years.

Hyderabad saw several rainfall deficient seasons

Over the past 13 years, the city has experienced different type of monsoons.

In 2014, Hyderabad received 382 mm which was 32 per cent below normal. In 2015, it increased to 499.2 mm, however, it remained 11 per cent below normal.

2018 was another deficient season when rainfall was 29 per cent below normal.

In the current monsoon, 458.2 mm was recorded which is significantly low compared to the rainfall recorded during the recent wetter years.

Urbanisation and Hyderabad’s local climate

A report in Times of India quoted Prof B Srinagesh, professor of geography at Osmania University, saying that rapid urbanisation was increasingly affecting Hyderabad’s local climate.

According to him, changes in built-up areas, vegetation and water bodies can influence surface temperatures and local atmospheric conditions.

Studies of Hyderabad have also pointed to the urban heat-island effect.