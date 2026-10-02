Madinah: A Houthi drone attack damaged a power distribution station in Madinah that supplies electricity to the Prophet’s Mosque, Saudi Arabia’s Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said on Thursday, October 1.

The attack targeted the Taibah electricity distribution station at 5:11 am on Tuesday, September 29, knocking one power transformer out of service. The wider electricity network was not affected, according to the coalition.

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Coalition spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Malki said an investigation, including an operational review and examination of the drone wreckage, confirmed what the coalition described as Houthi involvement in planning and carrying out the attack.

The coalition described Taibah as a civilian facility providing electricity services to the Prophet’s Mosque. Al-Malki said the attack was part of what the coalition described as continued Houthi attempts to target the Two Holy Mosques and provoke Muslims worldwide through attacks on Makkah and Madinah.

pic.twitter.com/pHcYEc02c0 — المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف (@CJFCSpox) October 1, 2026

The Houthis denied the coalition’s account, with a Houthi military source describing the allegation as false, Reuters reported.

The incident follows an earlier attempted drone strike near Makkah. The coalition said two weeks ago that it had destroyed a Houthi drone south of Makkah before it entered restricted airspace over the holy city. The Houthis denied targeting Makkah.

Makkah’s Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah are Islam’s two holiest sites.

Regional condemnation

Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) Secretary General Jasem Al Budaiwi condemned the attack, describing it as a serious escalation and a violation of the sanctity of Islamic holy sites.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and said the attack violated Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and posed a threat to its security and stability.

Jordan also condemned the attack, describing it as a violation of Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and expressing solidarity with the Kingdom.

Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt, the Arab League, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the Muslim World League and the Arab Parliament also condemned the attack, expressing support for Saudi Arabia and calling for the protection of civilian infrastructure and Islamic holy sites.

Fighting intensifies in Yemen

The attack comes amid renewed fighting in Yemen between Houthi forces and troops aligned with the internationally recognised government.

Yemeni government forces reported attacks on Houthi targets in Sanaa, Saada and Taiz as fighting intensified, while explosions were reported in the Houthi-held capital, according to AFP.

The Houthis control Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, and large parts of the country’s north. The group has previously launched attacks against Saudi interests and commercial shipping in the Red Sea.