Telangana hikes auto fares for first time in 12 years

Hyderabad: Autorickshaw fares in Telangana are going up for the first time since 2014, but the revision has fallen short of what drivers’ unions wanted, and one union has announced a three-day protest.

The Telangana government issued a Government Order (GO) on Friday, October 2, fixing a minimum fare of Rs 30 for the first 1.6 km and Rs 14 for every kilometre after that. Fares were last fixed in February 2014. The previous rates were Rs 20 for the first 1.6 km and Rs 11 per kilometre thereafter.

According to The Times of India, detention charges have been set at 75 paise per minute. Night fares will be 1.5 times the normal fare between 11 pm and 5 am. A luggage charge of 50 paise per package is also allowed, subject to specific conditions.

Digital meters are to be reset within three months. Until then, autos must display approved tariff cards showing both the existing and revised fares.

Unions had sought a minimum fare of Rs 40 and Rs 18 for every subsequent kilometre.

Telangana Auto Unions Joint Action Committee (JAC) leader A Sathireddy said union representatives met Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Friday to discuss the problems faced by auto drivers.

“The decision does not fully address the problems of auto workers. We had demanded a minimum fare of Rs 40. The minister told us that the fares could not be increased in one go and that the rates would be revised again later,” Sathireddy said.

He said the minister also assured the unions that an auto workers’ welfare board would be constituted shortly and that action would be taken against autos from other districts allegedly operating in unauthorised areas. The government also agreed to examine the demand to convert Ola and Uber two-wheelers into yellow-board vehicles, Sathireddy said.

The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) accused the government of taking a unilateral decision despite holding talks with union representatives.

“While the government held discussions with representatives of auto unions, it is not appropriate to issue orders unilaterally without properly considering their views,” said BMS representative Ravishankar Alluri.

The BMS has called on drivers to collect a minimum fare of Rs 50 and announced three days of protests starting Saturday, October 3.