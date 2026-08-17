Hyderabad prepares for Milad-un-Nabi with citywide programmes

Markazi Milad Juloos Committee is making arrangements for the main Milad procession which is scheduled to be held on August 26.

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Hyderabad prepares for Milad-un-Nabi with citywide programmes

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is witnessing preparations for Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, with religious events and community welfare activities planned at several locations.

A blood donation drive was conducted in Vijayanagar Colony on Sunday, August 16. More such welfare initiatives are scheduled in the coming days, including a programme at Asafia Library in Afzalgunj.

Mosques and auditoriums across the city are also expected to host religious gatherings ahead of the occasion.

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Milad-un-Nabi procession in Hyderabad

The Markazi Milad Juloos Committee is making arrangements for the main Milad procession, which is scheduled to be held on August 26.

There will be no change to the procession route compared with last year.

The procession is expected to commence after Zohar prayers at the historic Makkah Masjid. It will then move through Gulzar Houz, Madina Building, Salar Jung Museum, Darul Shifa, Purani Haveli, Kotla Alijah and Bibi Bazaar.

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The procession will end near Volta Hotel.

Jalsa Rahmatulil Alameen planned

Preparations are also underway for the annual Jalsa Rahmatulil Alameen, which is organised by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on the eve of Milad-un-Nabi.

In the meeting, Islamic scholars from different sects and schools of thought will discuss the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad. With the procession, religious gatherings and welfare activities being planned, preparations for Milad-un-Nabi are progressing across Hyderabad.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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