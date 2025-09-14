Photos: Milad un Nabi processions in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Milad un Nabi processions are being taken out in various parts of Hyderabad especially the old city on Sunday, September 14.

Although Eid Milad un Nabi was on September 5, the processions were postponed.

Milad un Nabi processions in Hyderabad

Currently, the processions are taking place in Shah Ali Banda, Charminar, Nampally, Yakutpura and other areas in the city.

During the rally, people are seen carrying religious flags and raising slogans.

Why postponed

As Ganesh idol immersions were taking place in Hyderabad, the members of the Markazi Milad Juloos Committee had postponed the Milad un Nabi processions in the city.

It was decided that the processions would take place on Sunday, September 14.

Last year too, the dates of Ganesh idol immersion and Milad un Nabi procession coincided. The date of Ganesh idol immersion was September 17, and Milad un Nabi was on September 16, 2024.

For the peaceful celebration of the festivals, it was decided that the Milad un Nabi celebration would be held on the scheduled date, but the procession would be taken out on September 19.