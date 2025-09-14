Unable to bear medical expenses, Hyderabad man kills 3-year-old ill son

Attempts are being made to find the body in the Musi River.

Hyderabad: In a heartbreaking incident that took place in Hyderabad, a man reportedly killed his 3-year-old ill son as he was unable to bear the medical expenses.

The incident took place in Bandlaguda, Chandrayangutta.

Details of case

Speaking to Siasat.com, Bandlaguda SHO R. Devender said that preliminary investigation hints at murder over medical expenses.

However, he said that no one has been arrested as the investigation is going on to ascertain whether it is a case of murder over medical expenses in Hyderabad or something else.

He said that action will be taken only after investigation from all possible angles.

Medical expenses reason behind alleged murder in Hyderabad?

It all started after the man, Mohd Akbar, lodged a complaint at the Bandlaguda police station alleging that his son has been missing for the last three days.

However, in the preliminary investigation, police found that the man killed his son by strangulation and later dumped the body in the Musi River.

It is also suspected that the murder in Hyderabad was due to medical expenses.

Attempts are being made to find the body in the Musi River. Meanwhile, police are reviewing the evidence to continue to investigate the case.

