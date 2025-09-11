Video: Hyderabad school girl falls into open manhole in Yakutpura

Hyderabad: In yet another case of negligence, a school girl fell into an open manhole in Yakutpura, Hyderabad on Thursday, September 11.

The incident took place when she was going to school along with her mother.

Hyderabad school girl narrowly escapes

Fortunately, as there was no flow of water in the manhole, she was rescued spontaneously.

In the video which is making rounds on social media, the girl can be seen accidentally falling into the manhole.

Luckily, her mother acted swiftly and pulled her out of it.

In yet another case of negligence, a school girl fell into an open manhole in Yakutpura, Hyderabad on Thursday, September 11. pic.twitter.com/7KxjBRgc2q — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 11, 2025

Minor injuries

Though the girl managed to escape, she received minor injuries.

Following the incident, the mother of the kid took her back home.

The incident raises a question about accountability. Who left the manhole open?