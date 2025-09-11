Murder in house: Hyderabad woman tied, stabbed to death in flat

Hyderabad: In yet another heinous crime, a woman was tied up and then stabbed to death in a flat located in Hyderabad.

As per the reports, the crime was committed by two domestic helps to loot gold jewellery and cash.

Details of the crime

The incident took place in the Swan Lake gated community located in Kukatpally, Hyderabad on Wednesday evening.

In the gated community, the woman Renu Agarwal used to live along with her husband Rakesh Agarwal and their son Shubham.

On Wednesday, when her husband and son left for work, the domestic helps who are identified as Roshan and Harsha, both natives of Jharkhand, entered the flat and allegedly tied the woman up and later stabbed her to death with a knife and scissors.

Hyderabad woman found dead in flat

When the family returned at 7 pm, the body of the woman was found in a pool of blood in the hall.

After receiving the information about the crime, Balanagar DCP Suresh Kumar, Kukatpally ACP Ravi Kiran Reddy, and Inspector Venkata Subbarao rushed to the crime scene. A dog squad and fingerprint experts also reached the spot.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police suspect that the domestic helps stole four tola gold ornaments and Rs 1 lakh cash.

Police who reviewed the CCTV footage disclosed that the suspects are visible using the lift to get down and then escape the premises of the apartment on Wednesday evening.

Investigation is going on to find more details related to the murder of the Hyderabad woman in her flat.