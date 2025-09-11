Dark clouds hover over Hyderabad; IMD forecasts heavy rains on Thursday

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecast heavy rains on Thursday, September 11.

Meanwhile, dark clouds have been hovering over the city since morning.

Yellow alert issued

In view of the heavy rain forecast, IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert for the city.

The forecast of heavy rain and the yellow alert are valid until Saturday, September 13.

Apart from the alert, the weather department has forecast that the city will witness a generally cloudy sky and gusty winds.

IMD Hyderabad forecasts heavy rain in other districts

Apart from the city, the weather department has forecast heavy rain in other districts of Telangana.

According to the department, an orange alert is valid for Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Kamareddy, Medak, Siddipet, J. Bhupalpally and Mahabubabad.

For other districts of Telangana, the weather department has issued a yellow alert.

In view of the expected rain forecast by IMD Hyderabad, residents of the state can take precautionary measures and plan their travel accordingly.