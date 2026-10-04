Akbaruddin Owaisi hints at not contesting next Telangana polls

Hyderabad: At a recent event in Hyderabad, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) senior leader Akbaruddin Owaisi hinted he may not contest the next Assembly elections.

“I have grown old. I don’t know whether I will contest the next elections. In fact, I am not even thinking about contesting. I will not contest,” the floor leader in the Legislative Assembly said at an event at Fatima College in Bandlaguda on Friday night, October 2.

His remarks have triggered a wave of discussion in Telangana’s political circles.

Akbaruddin Owaisi said that although he never studied in college, he has achieved a respectable position in his political career. “I have reached a stage in public life where even the chief minister has to respond to me,” he said.

Given his long-standing presence in Old City politics and his role in the AIMIM, his possible decision not to contest has also raised questions about who could be given an opportunity in his place.