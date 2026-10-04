Bail in Rs 1.5-2 cr: Owaisi alleges bribe at Chanchalguda jail

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) supremo Asaduddin Owaisi, on Sunday, October 4, without naming anyone, alleged that a person can be bailed by giving a Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 crore bribe to jail officials.

Calling it a “complete package”, starting from the jail authorities to the investigating officer, Owaisi said a person can fix a “setting” as required. Speaking at a Jalsa-e-Milad-un-Nabi gathering at Milad Grounds in Golconda, the AIMIM leader raised several issues, including the ongoing controversy surrounding Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and alleged threats to his party.

‘Complete package’

“Dedh, do crore kharcha kare toh uski bail hojati hai. Pura package hai, jail se leke investigating officer tak, jo bolte hain setting kar dena. Allah acha rakhe hamare Chanchalguda ke jail ke Superintendent ko. Allah unko ACB se bachale (By spending Rs 1.5 to 2 crores, bail is secured). It is a complete package—from the jail authorities to the investigating officer—where everything is ‘fixed’ as required. May Allah keep the Superintendent of our Chanchalguda Jail well; may Allah protect him from the ACB,” he said.

Telangana Prisons Department denies allegations

According to a press release issued by the Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Dr D Srinivas, the claims were regarding the rowdy-sheeter involved in the sensational murder of advocate Khwaja Moizuddin in Hyderabad. The Telangana Prisons Department was quick to deny the allegations, clarifying that the claims against the Chanchalguda Jail superintendent were completely baseless.

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“It is hereby clarified that the allegations made against the Superintendent are completely baseless, false, and without any factual foundation. The Telangana Prisons Department strongly refuses any allegation of corruption, collusion, or extending undue favour to any prisoner,” the statement read.

The prisoners’ department said the grant of bail is a matter decided by a competent court and that jail authorities have no role in deciding bail for an accused or a prisoner. “The prison administration only implements the orders issued by the competent judicial authorities in accordance with the prescribed rules and procedures,” the statement said.

It asserted that the Telangana Prisons Department follows transparency, accountability, and strict adherence to rules in the administration of prisons.

‘Superintendent permitted a gathering of murderers’

On Owaisi’s claims that the jail authorities were holding meetings with “murderers”, the prisons department said such gatherings are not permitted. Owaisi alleged that the superintendent permitted the prisoners to hold a gathering of khaatilon, or murderers, inside the jail. During these gatherings, he said, prisoners discussed how to target AIMIM members.

The prison department, however, said that the administration is vigilant about any possibility of criminal activity, intimidation, conspiracy or misuse of prison facilities. It said strict action will be taken against any prisoner or staff member found violating prison rules or attempting to facilitate unlawful activities.