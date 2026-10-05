Tension prevails in Hyderabad over Durga idol desecration

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Langer Houz on Sunday night, October 4, after a Durga idol was reportedly damaged at Bapu Ghat, triggering a protest by residents.

Following the incident, a large number of people gathered at the Langer Houz police station demanding action against those responsible. The gathering led to tension in the area for some time.

Police officials held talks with the protesters and assured them that appropriate action would be taken after verifying the circumstances surrounding the incident. The crowd subsequently remained at the police station seeking action.

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Speaking to Siasat.com, Langer Houz Station House Officer B Venkat Ramulu said, “Some devotees visited the temple at 5 pm and found that the Idol was desecrated. Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Indira Reddy and Praveen filed a complaint with us at 7 pm.”

He added that the exact time of the desecration is not clear. The police said they visited the temple and restored the idol. Ramulu added that a case has to be registered regarding this incident.