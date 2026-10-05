Tension prevails in Hyderabad over Durga idol desecration

The police said they visited the temple and restored the idol.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: |   Updated:
A Durga Idol
Durga Idol

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Langer Houz on Sunday night, October 4, after a Durga idol was reportedly damaged at Bapu Ghat, triggering a protest by residents.

Following the incident, a large number of people gathered at the Langer Houz police station demanding action against those responsible. The gathering led to tension in the area for some time.

Police officials held talks with the protesters and assured them that appropriate action would be taken after verifying the circumstances surrounding the incident. The crowd subsequently remained at the police station seeking action.

Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

Speaking to Siasat.com, Langer Houz Station House Officer B Venkat Ramulu said, “Some devotees visited the temple at 5 pm and found that the Idol was desecrated. Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Indira Reddy and Praveen filed a complaint with us at 7 pm.”

He added that the exact time of the desecration is not clear. The police said they visited the temple and restored the idol. Ramulu added that a case has to be registered regarding this incident.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir is a reporter at Siasat.com based in Hyderabad. He writes on Telangana politics, law and order, communal affairs, and civic issues, with a particular focus on Hyderabad's Old… More »
Back to top button