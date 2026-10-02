Man attempts to desecrate temple in Hyderabad’s Chaitanyapuri

Hyderabad: A man allegedly attempted to desecrate a temple in Chaitanyapuri police limits on Friday, October 2.

The incident occurred at Santoshi Mata Temple, where the man, identified as Mohammed Ansari, allegedly entered the temple while devotees and the priest were present and attempted to interfere with the idol using sticks.

Visuals circulating from inside the temple appear to show the incident unfolding at the temple.

In a video shared on social media, the man is seen entering the temple, throwing the branches in front of the idol and casually walking out. Neither the priest nor the devotees attempted to apprehend him.

Police have taken Ansari into custody. According to the police, he is currently undergoing mental-health treatment. Further details regarding the incident and any legal action are awaited.