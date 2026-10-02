Man attempts to desecrate temple in Hyderabad’s Chaitanyapuri

The man, who is undergoing mental-health treatment, was not apprehended by the priest or devotees present at the temple.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
Branches thrown in front of Santoshi Mata Idol in Hyderabad
Branches thrown in front of Santoshi Mata Idol in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man allegedly attempted to desecrate a temple in Chaitanyapuri police limits on Friday, October 2.

The incident occurred at Santoshi Mata Temple, where the man, identified as Mohammed Ansari, allegedly entered the temple while devotees and the priest were present and attempted to interfere with the idol using sticks.

Visuals circulating from inside the temple appear to show the incident unfolding at the temple.

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In a video shared on social media, the man is seen entering the temple, throwing the branches in front of the idol and casually walking out. Neither the priest nor the devotees attempted to apprehend him.

Police have taken Ansari into custody. According to the police, he is currently undergoing mental-health treatment. Further details regarding the incident and any legal action are awaited.

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Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

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Photo of Mohammed Baleegh

Mohammed Baleegh

I hold a Masters Degree in Geopolitics and International Relations, interested in politics and sports. Trying to make a difference through writing
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