KBR flyover plan changed due to success of one way traffic: GHMC

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner RV Karnan on Monday, October 5, said that the success of the one-way traffic system around the KBR Park, and other issues like legal delays led to the state government changing its entire project of 14 flyovers to just one. The new elevated corridor will essentially have a 4.3 kilometer long flyover from Jubilee Hills to Nagarjuna Circle (NFCL Junction).

Speaking to the media during an inspection along with other GHMC officials on Monday morning, Karnan stated that the “rationale” behind the revised project design also included overcoming legal delays due to pending court litigation over tree-felling permissions that previously stalled construction progress. The matter is in reference to the massive outrage the state government faced after it clandestinely felled or uprooted several trees that were planted in dividers all around the KBR Park.

The commissioner however did not say whether the government will compensate in any way for the environmental destruction it has been accused of.

Also Read KBR Park flyover plan in Hyderabad cut to one corridor: Report

During the inspection, the GHMC commissioner also said that the reason for the revised plan around KBR park is was also to target the persistent congestion between the NFCL Junction and the KBR Park entrance. “GHMC has finalized a continuous, unified elevated corridor from Jubilee Hills Check Post to NFCL Junction, replacing the earlier plan of fragmented grade separators,” the GHMC said in a press release after the inspection.

WIth this new change, the GHMC will also be saving Rs 800 crore by “drastically” reducing the need to acquire high-value private land, it added.

The new flyover will be a six-lane bidirectional steel flyover, which has been sanctioned at a cost of ₹1,090 crore to enable signal-free traffic. The project will be executed under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode across two distinct packages using advanced steel-structure technology for accelerated completion. The packages include the construction of a steel flyover from Jubilee Hills Check Post Junction to Mugdha Junction at Rs 580 crore and the construction of a steel flyover from Mugdha Junction to Muffakham Jah College with a dedicated connecting ramp to Banjara Hills Road No.1.

The total project estimate for the project is Rs 1,090 crore.