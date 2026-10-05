Telangana man completes Dubai sentence but remains in jail

Hyderabad: A Telangana man who has completed a six-month prison term in Dubai remains in custody because he is unable to pay a fine of Dirham 150,000 (around Rs 39 lakh), Telangana Government NRI Advisory Committee Vice-Chairman Mandha Bheem Reddy said.

Aegurla Mallesham, a resident of Mothkuraopet village in Beemaram mandal of Jagtial district, was arrested on March 8 in connection with a forgery case involving fake documents.

According to the Consulate General of India in Dubai, consular officials visited Awir Jail on July 23 and confirmed Mallesham’s detention. He was sentenced to six months in prison, fined Dh 150,000 and ordered to be deported after completing his sentence.

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Mallesham travelled to Muscat, Oman, in 2018 in search of employment. According to his family, he had previously worked in Dubai but was subject to an entry ban in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He later allegedly entered the UAE from Oman without a passport or visa after receiving misleading advice from some individuals.

The External Affairs Minister’s Office, in a letter dated August 21, also confirmed the consulate’s visit to Awir Jail and said Mallesham’s family had been informed about his sentence and fine on July 29.

Following the representation made by Mallesham’s family through CM Pravasi Prajavani, the Telangana government obtained details of his case through the Indian Consulate in Dubai, Bheem Reddy said.

He said the government is consulting legal experts on possible remedies, including a waiver of the fine or pardon, to secure Mallesham’s release and facilitate his return to India.