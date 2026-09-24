Jagtial man held in Dubai jail after illegal border crossing

Family seeks legal assistance and repatriation after six months in custody.

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Jagtial man Yegurla Mallesham has been held in a Dubai jail for six months.

Hyderabad: A Telangana man from Jagtial district has been held in a Dubai jail for the past six months after allegedly crossing the Oman-United Arab Emirates (UAE) border illegally.

Yegurla Mallesham, a resident of Motkuravupet village in Beemaram mandal, was arrested by Dubai police during an inspection on March 8.

Mallesham had travelled to Muscat, Oman, in 2018 in search of employment. He later crossed the Oman-UAE desert border by land after allegedly receiving misleading advice from some individuals.

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The case was raised during the 257th session of the state-level CM Pravasi Prajavani after Mallesham’s wife, Latha, approached the Telangana government at the session held at Praja Bhavan in Begumpet, Hyderabad, on Tuesday, September 22.

Mallesham’s wife submits representation at CM Pravasi Prajavani.
Mallesham’s wife submits a representation seeking help.

Latha sought legal assistance for Mallesham through the Consulate General of India in Dubai and requested steps to secure his release and facilitate his repatriation to India.

She said she had previously submitted a request on May 1 and registered a complaint through the MADAD portal. According to her, the complaint was later closed by the Government of India or Indian Embassy authorities.

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Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Vice-Chairperson of the Telangana State Planning Board and in-charge of CM Pravasi Prajavani, met Latha and Mallesham’s mother, Batchavva, and assured them that necessary assistance would be provided.

Manda Bheem Reddy, Vice-Chairman of the Telangana Government NRI Advisory Committee, was also present during the interaction.

Vijayalakshmi and Bheem Reddy interact with Mallesham’s family.
Vijayalakshmi and Bheem Reddy interact with Mallesham’s family.

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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