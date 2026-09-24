Indian passenger’s LEGO gift moves Emirates crew member

Dubai: An Indian passenger surprised an Emirates cabin crew member with a handmade LEGO creation during a flight, prompting an emotional reaction.

The moment was shared in an Instagram video by user Alyna Jude. The video shows the passenger putting together a LEGO creation at her seat during the flight.

A member of the Emirates cabin crew noticed the passenger’s activity and encouraged her to continue. After completing the creation, the passenger decided to give it to the crew member.

The crew member was visibly surprised by the unexpected gift. “Oh my God, you’re going to make me cry,” she says in the video.

She then thanks the passenger and asks, “Can I hug you?” before embracing her.

Watch the video here

The video has gone viral on social media, with viewers praising the passenger’s thoughtful gesture. Many described the interaction as wholesome, while others joked about the unusual LEGO gift.

“Happy souls,” one person commented.

“I wish I could meet this kind of passenger on my flight,” another wrote.

A third user jokingly suggested that Emirates give the passenger a business-class upgrade on her next flight.

The original post was captioned: “When Emirates Crew makes you happy by encouraging your craziness… The least you could do is to surprise them by bringing a smile to their face.”

The simple gesture turned a routine flight into a memorable moment for both the passenger and the crew member.