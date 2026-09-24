UAE: Al Qasimi ‘haunted’ Palace up for sale at Rs 58 cr

Ras Al Khaimah: Al Qasimi Palace, popularly known as the UAE’s ‘Haunted Palace’, has been listed for Dirham 22.5 million (Rs 58,68,35,550). The price rises to Dh 23.5 million (Rs 61,29,17,130) with its original furniture, artefacts and collectibles.

The property has 35 bedrooms and sits on a 191,742-square-foot plot, with a built-up area of 33,827 square feet.

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Luxury real estate adviser Abubakr Siddiq of Mehar Properties is involved in the sale with Bishop & Knight. In an Instagram video, Siddiq said he had returned to the palace a decade after his first visit, this time to market it to potential buyers.

He said enquiries have come from India, the UK and the Gulf.

Watch the video here

Stories behind the Haunted Palace

Built in 1985 for the late Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Qasimi, a member of Ras Al Khaimah’s ruling family, the palace has been linked to stories of unusual incidents.

Siddiq said accounts include unexplained noises, objects allegedly moving on their own and claims of children appearing in the windows. He left it to viewers to decide whether there was any truth to the stories.

The building remained unoccupied for almost 30 years, adding to its mysterious reputation.

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Restored as a museum

Businessman and art collector Tareq Ahmad Al Sharhan acquired the property from the Al Qasimi family in 2019.

He restored the palace, renamed it Al Qasr Al Ghamedh, meaning ‘Palace of Ambiguity’, and opened it as a museum and tourist attraction.

The interiors combine Islamic, Moroccan and Persian influences, with features including chandeliers, mosaics, painted tiles, murals and sculptures.

Potential uses

Siddiq said a future owner could turn the property into a private residence, commercial destination or hospitality concept.

The palace is being offered with scope for redevelopment, subject to the necessary approvals. Its location also places it within Ras Al Khaimah’s expanding tourism and property market, including developments around Al Marjan Island.

The property continues to receive visitors while it is being marketed for sale.