Indian man in Dubai jail, father seeks MEA help

Hyderabad: An Indian man was in a Dubai jail, prompting his father to seek help from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as the family remained unclear about his legal status.

In a letter dated Wednesday, September 16, Fariz’s father, Shafiq Baig, urged Jaishankar to intervene through the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai. He sought verification of his son’s whereabouts and legal status, along with consular and legal assistance.

According to the letter, Fariz travelled to the UAE after being promised a delivery job. His family said it paid around Rs 35,000 to a travel agent for his ticket and visa arrangements.

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Fariz subsequently joined ZaynX Delivery Services LLC as a delivery worker, according to the letter. His father alleged that his son was not paid his salary and had to meet his own food and accommodation expenses while working around 8–10 hours a day.

After several months, Fariz decided to leave the job and return to India, his father said. The family alleged that his passport had been retained by his employer despite repeated requests for its return.

Baig said the family gradually lost contact with Fariz and was unable to reach him by telephone. He said they later learnt that his son had been arrested by Dubai Police and was lodged in a Dubai jail.

The family said it has not received clear information about the circumstances of Fariz’s arrest, any case or charges against him, or his current legal status.

Baig has requested Indian authorities to obtain details of any case registered against his son and arrange consular access and welfare verification.

Father seeks help to bring son home

Citing the family’s financial difficulties, Baig said he was unable to travel to Dubai or arrange private legal assistance for his son.

He has also requested the Indian mission to take up the matter with the relevant UAE authorities, wherever permissible, and ensure that Fariz receives due legal process and available consular assistance.

The family has further appealed for his release and repatriation to India if there are no legal impediments to his departure.

The issue was highlighted by Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjedullah Khan, who shared the father’s appeal on X and urged the Ministry of External Affairs to intervene through the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai.