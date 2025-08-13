Hindus fighting each other in Telangana under Congress: Madhavi Latha

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party leader (BJP) Madhavi Latha on Wednesday asked all Hindus to stay united and claimed that the ruling Congress is “adopting a divide and rule strategy to divide Hindus”. Her comments were made in reference to an incident in the state when Marwari traders allegedly assaulted a local Telangana man (a Hindu) following a row over parking of vehicles.

Madhavi Latha said the Congress party wants the Hindus to fight among themselves so that it can rule Telangana easily and appease the “other” communities. The BJP leader essentially stopped short of saying that the ruling government is appeasing Muslims.

“I am unhappy to know that Hindus are fighting among themselves, it is not good and I warn those Hindus who are instigating a division within the community,” said Madhavi Latha. After the video of the incident went viral on social media, some local groups started a ‘Marwari Go Back’ campaign on social media platforms.

A local folk singer Goreti Ramesh in fact sang a song to support the movement. In his song, he asked the people not to purchase anything from the shops belonging to the Marwari community. In relation to the internet, videos have popped up on the incident, which seems to be an issue between Marwari and Dalit community.

Shyam, a native of the state, attacked the Marwari and Gujarati traders community stating that Dalit rights have been trampled upon. The video was uploaded on LegendTV on Youtube.

Noted lawyer, Karuna Sagar, also expressed his unhappiness over the “Marwari Go Back’ campaign and came in support of the community. “Instead of targeting the Marwari community, the people should target the illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya population in the city. Every Indian has a constitutional right to carry out his business in the country,” he said.

A case was booked against him for spreading enmity between different groups through his song. Shyam also claimed that the police has picked up Goreti Ramesh for speaking up on the issue and censuring Marwaris.