Raja Singh makes fresh appeal to Telangana BJP

Hyderabad: Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh has indicated that he remains interested in returning to the party while making a fresh appeal to the Telangana BJP leadership to set aside internal differences and factional politics and work towards strengthening the party in the state.

In a video message on the BJP’s organisational affairs, Singh spoke about the absence of a Telangana representative in the party’s national executive and urged senior state leaders to introspect on the issue. He recalled that several Telangana leaders had previously held important positions in the national organisation and contributed to the party’s growth.

Singh, who was suspended from the BJP following allegations and criticism directed at state party leaders, appeared to strike a conciliatory note in his latest remarks. Though he did not explicitly announce his return, his comments indicated that he continues to identify with the party and is keen to work towards strengthening it.

He appealed to Telangana BJP leaders to rise above factional politics, complaints and differences and focus on the larger objective of bringing the party to power in the State. “Our party is one and our goal is one,” he said, stressing the need for a collective effort.

Referring to the BJP’s expansion in West Bengal, Singh said the party’s leaders and cadres had set aside group interests and worked with a common objective of strengthening the organisation and establishing a BJP government.

He urged Telangana leaders to adopt a similar approach and give greater importance to the party rather than individual groups or personal interests. The suspended MLA also called for opportunities and responsibilities to be given to leaders and workers committed to strengthening the organisation.

Singh’s remarks are being viewed as a possible indication of his willingness to reconcile with the party and return to the BJP fold, even as his suspension remains a significant issue in his political future.