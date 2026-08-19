Fire breaks out in Old City’s Fateh Darwaza, no casualties

Hyderabad: A fire broke out on the third floor of a three-storey building in the Fateh Darwaza area of Hyderabad’s Old City on Wednesday morning, triggering panic among residents in the congested locality.

The blaze, which falls under the jurisdiction of Hussaini Alam police station, erupted suddenly on the top floor and spread quickly, sending thick smoke into the surrounding area. Locals who spotted the fire alerted fire and police personnel, who reached the spot promptly.

No one was present inside the affected portion of the building when the fire broke out, and no injuries or deaths were reported. Fire officials managed to contain the blaze before it could spread to other floors or neighbouring structures, though the third-floor unit suffered property damage.

The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Authorities are examining whether a short circuit or other factors triggered the blaze. Old City buildings, often narrow and closely packed, pose particular challenges for firefighting and evacuation, as seen in past incidents in the area.

Further details on the extent of the damage and the cause of the fire are awaited from officials.