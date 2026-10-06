Electricity bills in Hyderabad, other districts may rise from Nov

Hyderabad: Electricity bills are likely to increase from November in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana as the Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission (TGERC) approved the recovery of Rs 5,420 crore in pending true-up dues.

The additional amount will be collected through monthly electricity bills over more than two years.

Extra charge in electricity bills in Hyderabad, other districts

Initially, 30 paise per unit will be charged. It will later increase to 50 paise per unit. The recovery is related to electricity consumption during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 financial years.

For the financial years, TGERC has approved a total true-up amount of Rs 7,635 crore related to power purchase and revenue adjustments. For the recovery, agricultural consumers are exempted.

For the free electricity supplied to farmers, the state government has been directed to reimburse Rs 2,214 crore.

TGSPDCL, TGNPDCL to recover dues

The commission fixed the power purchase true-up for 2022-23 at Rs 5,186 crore, and the revenue true-up for 2023-24 at Rs 2,448 crore.

Together, Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGSPDCL) and Telangana Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (TGNPDCL) can recover Rs 7,635 crore.

Of this amount, Rs 2,214 crore is linked to agricultural consumers. TGSPDCL’s share is Rs 1,442.49 crore, while TGNPDCL’s share is Rs 772.50 crore.

For the recovery of the remaining Rs 5,420 crore, TGSPDCL will collect Rs 4,222 crore and TGNPDCL will collect Rs 1,197 crore from non-agricultural consumers.

In the electricity bill, the true-up amount will be displayed as a separate entry.

The commission has also instructed TGSPDCL and TGNPDCL to issue public notices before sending the first bills containing the recovery charges.