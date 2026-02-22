TGSPDCL launches WhatsApp chatbot for electricity services

Hyderabad: Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TGSPDCL) has launched a WhatsApp chatbot to help customers get assistance for electricity-related problems instantly.

Customers can contact the number 8712441912 to register or track complaints, seek bill-related information, and enquire about power supply status at the tips of their fingers.

Chairman and Managing Director Musharraf Faruqui described the initiative as a major push towards digital governance and consumer convenience and said the technology will make electricity services more efficient, accessible and user-friendly.