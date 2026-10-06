US launches sweeping citizenship crackdown

Washington: The Trump administration has launched what it calls the largest denaturalisation effort in modern US history, moving to strip 40 naturalised Americans of their citizenship over allegations ranging from immigration fraud and concealed crimes to espionage and acting as an agent of a foreign government.

The Justice Department said that the denaturalisation complaints were filed in federal courts across the United States between Aug. 21 and Oct. 2.

The cases mark the largest volume of denaturalisation complaints filed within a single period under the Trump administration, the department said.

“Today’s announcement marks the largest denaturalization effort in modern history,” Attorney General Todd Blanche said.

“From an individual convicted of espionage to others convicted of sexual offenses against minors, these defendants concealed critical facts from the U.S. government and represent serious criminal offenders. Under President Trump’s leadership, the Department of Justice will continue to employ the denaturalization process to maintain our national security and protect the American people.”

Also Read US birthright citizenship ruling praised by Indian Americans

The cases provide a sweeping picture of how the administration is using denaturalisation proceedings against people it alleges should never have obtained US citizenship.

The 40 defendants come from a wide range of countries. The allegations include immigration and identity fraud, fraudulent marriages, concealed criminal conduct, tax fraud and offences involving minors.

Some cases involve national security.

The Justice Department is seeking to revoke the citizenship of Jinchao Wei, a China-born former US Navy sailor convicted of espionage-related offences.

According to the department, Wei enlisted in the Navy in 2021 and by February 2022 had begun conspiring to sell military secrets to China. He became a US citizen in May 2022 under provisions designed to expedite naturalisation for people serving honourably in the US armed forces.

Wei was convicted in August 2025 of conspiracy to commit espionage, espionage and unlawful export of technical data related to defence articles. He was sentenced to 200 months in prison and discharged from the Navy.

The department said Li worked at the direction of officers of China’s Ministry of State Security to obtain information about Chinese dissidents, pro-democracy advocates, Falun Gong members and US-based organisations.

Other complaints centre on allegations that individuals concealed crimes committed before becoming citizens or used false identities, fraudulent marriages or misleading immigration histories to obtain permanent residence and citizenship.

“Every single one of these individuals lied their way into US citizenship,” Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate of the Justice Department’s Civil Division said.

“This administration will continue to pursue the largest denaturalization effort in department history to restore trust and integrity in U.S. citizenship. Our message is clear: the United States will not tolerate deception in the naturalization process.”

–IANS

lkj/rs