Hyderabad’s water crisis may hit in December, not summer

Hyderabad: The city could run short of drinking water as early as December or January, months before the usual summer crunch, as the reservoirs feeding the city shrink under a 17 per cent rainfall deficit in Telangana.

The state government has already declared the deficit and told irrigation officials not to release any more water for agriculture. According to The Times of India, a chief engineer of the irrigation department said the government’s priority is drinking water, not agricultural supply, but that falling levels mean a crisis could begin well before summer. He explained that the rural water supply department draws water by routing it through villages from various reservoirs and connecting lakes, and that with levels running low, the pressure on that network is growing.

Singur, the main source for the city’s western IT corridor, is the most worrying case. It holds only around 3.9 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) against a full capacity of 29.9 TMC, about 13 per cent or roughly one-eighth. That is nearly half of what it held at the peak of summer, and officials fear it could be exhausted within 60 days, by mid-December.

Old City supply also under pressure

The shortfall extends beyond the western corridor. Osmansagar, an important source for the Old City and surrounding areas, has seen its storage fall from around 3.5 TMC to 2.2 TMC, narrowing the city’s buffer further.

Himayatsagar also feeds the Core Urban Region of Hyderabad (CURE), alongside Krishna water from Nagarjuna Sagar and Godavari water from the Sripada Yellampally project. Inflows into major reservoirs, from Nagarjuna Sagar to Singur, have dropped sharply amid deficient rainfall and El Niño conditions, and irrigation department sources say levels in both river basins are concerningly low. That leaves little room to make up the gap if Singur and Osmansagar fall further.

Contingency planning begins

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has started preparing a summer contingency plan. Managing Director K Ashok Reddy has directed officials to draw up comprehensive, area-wise plans well in advance to ensure uninterrupted supply.

A senior HMWSSB official said the board will identify all areas dependent on Singur and Manjeera and prepare region-wise plans specifying the alternative water source, supply route and quantity for each locality in case of a disruption. Areas that experience low pressure will also be identified.