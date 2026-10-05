RSS event outside mosque in Rangareddy, cops say no issue

The Kandakur Police has denied that the event was related to RSS

Photo of Smriti Sinha Smriti Sinha|   Published:
RSS event outside mosque in Rangareddy, cops say no issue
From the RSS shakha concluding event at the Nadduru mosque in the Rangareddy district. Source: Instagram/@s_s_reddy888

Hyderabad: A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) shakha right outside a mosque in Nedduru village of Telangana’s Rangareddy district has drawn attention amid concerns over how such an event can be conducted so close to a place of worship.

Photos and videos of the concluding event of the 10-day shakha circulating on social media show that it occurred right outside the Nedduru mosque.

“Why are such events being allowed directly in front of a place of worship? Shouldn’t the administration exercise greater responsibility and caution in such sensitive situations?” questioned the account.

Confirming the incident, SS Reddy, who regularly posts about local RSS events, shared on his Instagram account, “As part of the 10-day ‘Shakha Saptaham’ programme, a ‘Bharat Mata Puja’ was conducted alongside various other activities on the final day (Day 10) at the Nedunuru Shakha in the Kandukur Khanda of Ranga Reddy district.”

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Reddy hasn’t mentioned the day anywhere, but he posted the photos and videos on Sunday, October 4. He omitted the fact that the venue was outside the mosque.

Suo motu case registered

Meanwhile, the Kandukur Police took suo motu cognisance of the matter after the videos surfaced on social media platforms.

Speaking to Siasat.com, a police officer denied that the event was related to RSS even though the videos and photo captions suggest otherwise.

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He stressed that the area is peaceful and added that they have directed Reddy to remove the posts.

He refused to divulge any further details.

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Photo of Smriti Sinha Smriti Sinha|   Published:

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