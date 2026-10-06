Hyderabad: BJYM leaders booked for sexually harassing BJP leader

Hyderabad: The Alwal police have registered a case against former BJYM national treasurer PM Sai Prasad and four others following a complaint by a 28-year-old woman BJP leader, who alleged sexual harassment, stalking, threats and caste-based abuse.

The complainant, D Padmini, Telangana State BJP SC Morcha social media convener, alleged that she had been associated with Sai Prasad and his group for several years before discontinuing the association on April 1, 2026. She alleged that he continued to harass and threaten her and pressured her to maintain contact despite her refusal.

According to the FIR, the complainant alleged that on three occasions, including December 24, 2024, April 1 and August 9, 2025, Sai Prasad pressured her to enter his bedroom and threatened her family when she refused. She further alleged that on April 1, 2026, Sai Prasad and his associates Paka Shiva, Rahul, John and Aditya abused and humiliated her at the BJP State office in Nampally.

The woman also alleged that Sai Prasad threatened to damage her political career and reputation and to create and circulate fabricated or AI-generated obscene photographs or videos of her. She further claimed that he had accessed her mobile phone and was aware of her communications.

She alleged that despite blocking his numbers, his associates continued contacting her. The woman further alleged that three of the men visited her residence late at night on August 21 and threatened her, her husband and children.

Based on the complaint, Alwal police registered Crime No. 989/2026 under Sections 75, 78, 79, 352, 351(3), 61 read with 3(5) of the BNS, Sections 66(C) and 66(E) of the IT Act and provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Police said an investigation has been taken up. The allegations in the complaint are yet to be established through investigation.