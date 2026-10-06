Expats in Saudi can now bring families during work visa process

Riyadh: Highly skilled expatriates in Saudi Arabia can now bring their families to the kingdom concurrently with the completion of their work visa procedures, the Ministry of Interior announced on Tuesday, October 6.

In an official statement, the ministry said the move was part of the Kingdom’s “commitment to enhancing the quality of life” for every resident. Applied specifically to highly skilled professionals, the updated rule now allows simultaneous processing of family visas alongside the primary worker’s employment visa procedures.

Heads of households can bring their family members to the Kingdom, including spouses, sons under the age of 25, and unmarried daughters, the notfication read.

Family entry visas can be obtained once work visa procedures for the head of household are completed and all requirements are met, according to the statement.

The family’s residence permit or Iqama procedures may be completed after entry into the Kingdom, the Ministry said, adding that it will be in accordance with applicable statutory regulations.

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Under the previous family-residence visa rules, an expat resident generally had to already be residing in Saudi Arabia with a valid Iqama before sponsoring eligible family members. A 2024 Saudi newcomers’ guide stated that eligible family members included the spouse, sons under 18 and unmarried daughters. It also listed requirements such as a valid Iqama, a qualifying profession and a minimum salary of SAR 3,500.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior guidance also stated that a householder’s residence permit covered the wife and legal minor children, while sons or daughters above 18 required a separate visa.