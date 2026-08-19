Can’t find names in Telangana SIR draft list 2026? SMS can help

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharsan Reddy released the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) draft list 2026 on Monday, August 17. However, several people are still struggling to find their names.

Voters can now search for their names, download local draft rolls, and file corrections through an online portal made available by the ECI.

Apart from the online portal, voters can get their details by sending a Short Message Service (SMS).

How to get details through SMS

Voters can get their details, along with the polling booth number and serial number, by sending an SMS, “ECI <EPIC NUMBER>”, to 1950.

If the EPIC number is ABCD1234, type SMS, EPIC ABCD1234, and send it to 1950.

In reply, the ECI will send the voter’s name, polling number, and serial number if the name exists in the draft list.

If the name is missing from the draft list, the SMS will read as “Sir/Ma’am, you are kindly requested to contact your BLO or visit https://voters.eci.gov.in/ for your EPIC details”.

Steps to check names in Telangana SIR draft list 2026 online

As the number of polling stations has increased across the state, including Hyderabad, the old booth number of many electors has changed.

To check their name in the current draft electoral roll, voters must first identify their new booth number. This can be done through the ECI (click here) search portal.

Voters can enter their EPIC (Elector Photo Identity Card) number or search using details such as their name, relative’s name, and date of birth to find their polling booth number.

Also Read Name missing from Telangana SIR draft list 2026? Know what to do

Once done, download the list of electors for the booth number by visiting the ECI website (click here).