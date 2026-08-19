Hyderabad skies turn cloudy as IMD forecasts monsoon rains

Hyderabad: Hyderabad woke up to cloudy skies on Wednesday, August 19, amid the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecasts of monsoon rains in the city.

On Tuesday night too, the city received significant rains in most areas.

Thunderstorm, lightning alert

Apart from the monsoon rain forecast, the weather department has issued an alert for thunderstorms and lightning, squalls, etc.

The alert is valid for all districts of Telangana.

Meanwhile, T Balaji, a weather enthusiast known for his accurate forecasts on his X handle, Telangana Weatherman, wrote, “During overnight – next day morning hours, scattered moderate rains ahead in East TG districts like Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Mulugu, Bhadradri – Kothagudem”.

“Hyderabad – One or two rain spells expected during afternoon to night, till afternoon, nothing much ahead”, he added.

AUGUST 19, 2026 FORECAST ⚠️🌧️



Scattered SHORT SPELLS OF RAINS ahead in various parts of North, Central, South, West Telangana districts during afternoon to night (LIGHT – MODERATE RAINS only). These are not widespread rains 🌧️👍



During overnight – next day morning hours,… — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) August 19, 2026

IMD forecasts monsoon rains in Hyderabad till Aug 20

For Hyderabad, the weather department has forecasted rains or drizzle on Wednesday and Thursday.

However, the department has not issued any alert.

Also Read Telangana rain deficit narrows to 10 pc after widespread showers

On Tuesday, the city’s highest rainfall, 19.8 mm, was recorded in Bandlaguda. Other areas that received significant rainfall are Charminar and Bahadurpura.

In view of the IMD Hyderabad forecast of monsoon rains in the city, the residents need to plan their travels accordingly.