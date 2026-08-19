Hyderabad skies turn cloudy as IMD forecasts monsoon rains

On Tuesday, the city's highest rainfall, 19.8 mm, was recorded in Bandlaguda.

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Representative image of dark storm clouds over Telangana - IMD Hyderabad warns of severe thunderstorms
Representative image of dark storm clouds.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad woke up to cloudy skies on Wednesday, August 19, amid the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecasts of monsoon rains in the city.

On Tuesday night too, the city received significant rains in most areas.

Thunderstorm, lightning alert

Apart from the monsoon rain forecast, the weather department has issued an alert for thunderstorms and lightning, squalls, etc.

Subhan Bakery

The alert is valid for all districts of Telangana.

Meanwhile, T Balaji, a weather enthusiast known for his accurate forecasts on his X handle, Telangana Weatherman, wrote, “During overnight – next day morning hours, scattered moderate rains ahead in East TG districts like Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Mulugu, Bhadradri – Kothagudem”.

“Hyderabad – One or two rain spells expected during afternoon to night, till afternoon, nothing much ahead”, he added.

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IMD forecasts monsoon rains in Hyderabad till Aug 20

For Hyderabad, the weather department has forecasted rains or drizzle on Wednesday and Thursday.

However, the department has not issued any alert.

On Tuesday, the city’s highest rainfall, 19.8 mm, was recorded in Bandlaguda. Other areas that received significant rainfall are Charminar and Bahadurpura.

In view of the IMD Hyderabad forecast of monsoon rains in the city, the residents need to plan their travels accordingly.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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