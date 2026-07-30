Telangana rain deficit narrows to 10 pc after widespread showers

Hyderabad: Telangana received widespread rainfall over the last few days after a prolonged deficiency, bringing cheer to farmers.

Gullakota in Jagtial district received 70.5 mm of rainfall till noon on Thursday, followed by 66.6 mm at Sirpur (U) in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, the Telangana Development Planning Society said.

The state’s rainfall deficiency, which stood at 33 per cent till 15 days ago, had narrowed to 10 per cent by Thursday morning, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Even so, 13 of the state’s 33 districts have received less than 20 per cent of their normal rainfall thus far.

The deficiency in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district is as high as 65 per cent.

Rainfall remains deficient in Hyderabad as of date, it said.

Rain caused waterlogging and traffic snarls at several places in Hyderabad on the night of July 29.

Rivulets were in spate at some places in the state following the rains, disrupting normal life.

The IMD, in its weather warning, issued a ‘red alert’ for isolated places in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and Jagtial districts, forecasting very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by strong surface winds from 1 pm on Thursday to 8.30 am on July 31.

It said light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at most places over Telangana during the same period.

A ‘red alert’ indicates extremely heavy rainfall of over 204 mm in 24 hours.