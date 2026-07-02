Ex-top cop AK Khan’s son booked for cheating, assaulting filmmaker

Hyderabad: A case has been registered against Mohsin Khan, son of former Hyderabad police commissioner AK Khan, and his associate on charges of cheating a filmmaker of Rs 50 lakh and assaulting him, police said on Thursday, June 2.

Mohsin Khan, who is also the son-in-law of Congress leader Shabbir Ali, and one Tabrez were booked by Jubilee Hills police following a complaint by filmmaker Venkata Anish Reddy on Wednesday, July 1.

Money paid for introduction to investors: filmmaker

According to the complaint, Reddy had approached Khan and Tabrez at the Sunlit Group office in Jubilee Hills while seeking a producer for his film “Maharagni.” He alleged that he paid Khan Rs 25 lakh in August 2025 after the latter promised to introduce him to potential investors, and separately paid Tabrez another Rs 25 lakh in three instalments for the same purpose.

Reddy alleged that neither of the accused followed through on the promise and instead kept avoiding the issue with excuses whenever he sought an update.

The complainant said that on Wednesday, when he met the two accused again and asked them to either introduce him to investors or return the money, an argument broke out, following which Khan allegedly took him inside the office and assaulted him.

Reddy alleged he was further beaten up by bouncers accompanying Khan.

Case registered

Based on the complaint, Jubilee Hills Police registered a case against the accused under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) relating to voluntarily causing hurt, intentional insult to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation, read with the provision for common intention, police said.

Further investigation is on, officials said.