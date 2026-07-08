Hyderabad couple suicide: Probe links neighbours to Rs 20L investment

The deceased couple's neighbours convinced them to start a ready-mix concrete business offer, promising them Rs 20,000 monthly salary..

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Smiling couple in traditional attire, black and white photo, linked to Hyderabad incident.

Hyderabad: Investigations into the recent death of a couple have alleged that they were financially depressed.

On July 2, Ravikumar and Sirisha, from Warangal district, died by suicide by jumping in front of a speeding train at the Ghatkesar Railway Station.

Ravikumar was a rice trader. The couple resided in Hayatnagar, Hyderabad, with their minor children.

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According to the Secunderabad Government Railway Police (GRP), the couple’s neighbours – Venkat and Pramila – convinced them to start a ready-mix concrete business offer. They promised them a monthly income of Rs 20,000. Trusting them, Ravikumar pledged his wife’s gold ornaments and gave Rs 20 lakh.

However, after three months, Venkat suddenly backed out and stopped sending money. The interest on the pledged gold mounted, causing immense mental stress to Ravikumar and Sirisha.

On the fateful day, the couple went to Ghatkesar Railway Station and talked to Venkat for half an hour before taking the extreme step, said the GRP police, citing Ravikumar’s call records.

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Initially, a case under Section 194 (unnatural or suspicious death) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was registered. The sections have been changed to Section 108 (abetment to suicide).

The Railways Police have formed teams to catch Venkat and Pramila, reportedly on the run.

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