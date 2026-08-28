Hyderabad: Seven months after becoming a mother, when most women are still finding their rhythm in a completely new chapter of life, Hyderabad’s Fasiha Nauman decided to chase a dream she had carried for years. With an infant at home and a national pageant waiting, she stepped onto the Miss Universe India 2026 stage, not just as a contestant, but as a mother determined to prove that motherhood does not have to mean putting your dreams on hold.

Fasiha, a Hyderabad-based model, influencer and MBA graduate, represented Andhra Pradesh at the Miss Universe India 2026 grand finale in Jaipur. She had earned the opportunity after being crowned Miss Universe Andhra Pradesh 2026 in June.

While the coveted national crown eventually went to 19-year-old Kaziah Liz Mejo from Kerala, Fasiha’s journey stood out for an entirely different reason. She entered the competition as a new mother, balancing the demands of motherhood with the pressure of one of the country’s biggest beauty pageants.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Fasiha reflected on the journey and said that the experience had given her something far more valuable than a crown.

“I think my biggest message to my audience is that this journey has been so much more than a pageant for me. I stepped into this journey as a new mother, with my baby still so little, and I had so many moments where I questioned how I would manage everything. But I chose to show up, to challenge myself and to give my childhood dream a chance,” she said.

Fasiha Nauman with her baby boy (Image Source: Instagram)

For Fasiha, the result may not have been the one she hoped for, but the journey has left her with a renewed sense of confidence.

She further said, “I may not have brought the crown home, but I’m leaving with something much bigger, the confidence that I can take on new challenges, even when life is demanding. I’m grateful for every person who believed in me, supported me and saw my story beyond the crown.”

Her message to women who feel that changing circumstances have forced them to abandon their ambitions is equally powerful. “And to every woman who thinks she has to put her dreams on hold because life has changed please know, you can always begin again.”

For Fasiha, the journey also carried a strong connection to home. Although she represented Andhra Pradesh at the national pageant, she considers Hyderabad an integral part of her story.

In an earlier conversation with Siasat.com, she spoke about what representing the state and calling Hyderabad home meant to her.

“It is an incredible honour and a responsibility that I deeply cherish. Hyderabad has shaped my journey, while representing Andhra Pradesh allows me to celebrate the diversity, culture, and strength of our people on a national stage. I hope to make both communities proud through my dedication, humility, and purpose.”

Fasiha Nauman’s message to aspiring contestants

Beyond the glamour, crowns and cameras, Fasiha hopes her journey encourages other women to believe in themselves and take a chance on their dreams, regardless of their circumstances.

Her advice to aspiring contestants is simple: “Never let fear or self-doubt define your future. Your background, your journey, or the obstacles you face should never limit your dreams. Invest in yourself, keep learning, work consistently, and remember that confidence is built through action. Believe in your voice, because the world needs women who are courageous enough to use it.”

The Miss Universe India 2026 grand finale was held at Zee Studios in Jaipur on August 23, where Kaziah Liz Mejo emerged as the winner from a field of 52 finalists. She will now represent India at the 75th Miss Universe pageant, scheduled to take place on November 24 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Fasiha may have returned from Jaipur without the crown, but her story carries a different kind of victory, that of a woman who chose to show up for herself, her dream and her future, even while navigating the beautiful, demanding journey of motherhood.