Tammidikunta, Sunnam Cheruvu to be completed in August: HYDRAA

He inspected both sites and instructed officials to ensure that the lakes contribute to flood control and increase in groundwater levels.

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An aerial view of a lake in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner AV Ranganath on Wednesday, July 22, said that the development works of Tammidikunta and Sunnam Cheruvu will be complete by the third week of August.

He inspected both sites and instructed officials to ensure that the lakes contribute to flood control and an increase in groundwater levels.

Sunnam Cheruvu, located in Madhapur, had shrunk to 16.4 acre due to encroachments. It has now been expanded to 30.5 acre by HYDRAA, the Commissioner said.

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Similarly, Tammidikunta, located in Khanamet, was restricted to 16.2 acre and has now been expanded to 29.3 acre.

The Commissioner suggested constructing a strong bund around the lakes, along with wide pathways around them. Parks, open gyms, and play areas for children must also be set up near the lakes, he said.

He suggested expediting the construction process of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) to prevent sewage water from entering the lakes.

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