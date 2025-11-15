HC slams HYDRAA for ignoring stay orders in Tammidikunta lake works

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday, November 14, cautioned Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner AV Ranganath, stating that while HYDRAA may have powers, the court possesses even higher authority.

The court warned that if the authority continues to exceed its jurisdiction, it would be compelled to “show what judicial power means,” and advised that such a situation should never arise.

Contempt petition on Tammidikunta tank works

Hearing a contempt petition over alleged violations of its interim orders pertaining to the Tammidikunta tank restoration works in Khanamet, Ranga Reddy district, Justice B Vijayasen Reddy made sharp remarks while questioning Ranganath, who appeared via video conference.

The judge observed that taking initiatives to protect and restore lakes is commendable, but such actions must strictly follow proper legal procedures. He noted that court orders were increasingly being confined to paper while violations persisted on the ground.

The Telangana High Court emphasised that it fully understands the significance of its own directives, and also knows how to act if they are ignored.

Hundreds of petitions filed against HYDRAA: Judge

Justice Vijayasen Reddy pointed out that hundreds of petitions were being filed daily against HYDRAA, forcing the court to summon the commissioner. He advised Ranganath to perform his duties lawfully to avoid future summons.

The court also expressed concern over the plight of small landowners. It was observed that while people invest their lifelong savings into real estate, HYDRAA has been demolishing small shelters — often without prior notice — in layouts once approved by panchayats.

Even full tank level (FTL) areas contained patta lands, the court recalled, noting that another bench had earlier ruled such lands could be purchased if lawfully recognised.

Representing the petitioners, advocate Tarun G Reddy argued that despite the court’s order in April halting certain lake works, HYDRAA had continued its activities.

He alleged that the authority carried on works without issuing notices, resulting in flooding and damage to private lands. He also contended that HYDRAA had no power to determine whether land was patta or not.

Commissioner’s response

HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath told the court that there was no intention to violate its orders and that work had been halted as soon as a stay was issued. He explained that medical waste had been dumped into the Tammidikunta tank area, posing a public health hazard, and that only those hazardous materials were removed to prevent water contamination.

Ranganath maintained that HYDRAA’s actions were in the public interest and enjoyed popular support. He said thousands of residents visited HYDRAA offices daily seeking redress on civic issues. He also pointed out that the petitioners had never challenged the original FTL notification issued by the government.

Govt defends HYDRAA’s actions

Additional Advocate General Imran Khan, representing the state, defended HYDRAA’s actions as being in compliance with the law.

After hearing both sides, Justice Vijayasen Reddy adjourned the matter to November 27 for further hearing.