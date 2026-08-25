Pakistani Drama Mitti De Baway: Wait is over for Mahira-Wahaj fans

Islamabad: The wait is finally ending for Mahira Khan and Wahaj Ali fans. After months of speculation and leaked glimpses from the sets, the makers of Mitti De Baway have officially begun unveiling the world of the much-awaited drama.

The first-look posters of the lead stars were released on Monday, instantly creating a stir on social media. Mahira appears as a mysterious woman dressed entirely in black, with a veil concealing most of her face. Seated with prayer beads in her hand against a dramatic, earthy backdrop, her intense look has left viewers curious about the character she will play.

Wahaj’s first glimpse carries an equally powerful and rugged tone. However, the makers have carefully avoided revealing anything about their characters or the relationship they share in the story.

The biggest update is that the official trailer of Mitti De Baway will be released on Tuesday, August 25. It is expected to finally offer audiences a closer look at the drama’s storyline, scale and the chemistry between its leading pair.

The project marks Mahira and Wahaj’s first full-fledged television drama together. The two previously shared the screen in a commercial, and their brief appearance was enough to leave fans demanding a proper drama featuring them as leads.

Mitti De Baway has been written by Faiza Iftikhar, directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain and produced by Tehreem Chaudhary. It will air on Green Entertainment, although its premiere date has not yet been announced.

For now, the mystery-heavy first looks have done exactly what they were meant to do: leave fans asking questions and counting down to the trailer.

The trailer date and production credits have been confirmed through Green Entertainment’s official promotional posts